SWLA students reflect on lessons learned during National 4H week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s a special week for 4-H programs across the country. The first week of October is National 4-H week which highlights the organization as a youth development program, centering on education and leadership.

The National Youth Leadership 4-H has been active in Louisiana for over 100 years and impacted the lives of many students. Currently, there are 52 clubs throughout the parishes and over 1,200 members.

Allie Conner serves on the leadership board and has been a member of 4-H for nine years. She says it has brought her endless opportunities and helped her grow as a person, ”It’s taught me responsibilities and leadership skills and I have met some of my best friends in 4-H.”

Conner is a senior at Bell City and cites 4-H as something that has helped prepare her for her future.

“I want to go into business and 4-H has helped me learn to network and communicate with people.”

One of the main focuses of 4-H is what it means to be a citizen. Grandlake junior, Jolie Dupuie explained that their Citizenship Board creates what they call a service-learning focus for the year, ”Whenever we create our focus we send out a pamphlet that we make as a board to the state about our focus. Then we do service projects related to our focus.”

These projects include things like donating time at food shelters and contributing to other service activities that assist the community.

Each year the organization picks a new service learning activity, such as last year’s where the State of Louisiana focused on mental health. By putting on workshops through their “Health Rocks” campaign, students learned about how to manage stress, make sure others felt welcomed, and maintain a positive mindset.

Jolie said the more she became involved in 4-H the more she realized what it was all about. She explained that while initially some people might think 4-H is all about livestock, the club deals with much more than that.

“As long as you push yourself, 4-H can be molded into anything you want it to be,” said Dupuie.

This week, students like Dupuie and Zyler Guidry are taking the time to reflect and focus on how much 4-H has taught them from meetings and experiences within this large organization.

Guidry says, “My experience consists of 4-H University and being a counselor at Camp Grant Walker. 4-H University has helped me meet a lot of new people and get out of my comfort zone by meeting new people.”

For Guidry, being a junior leader is a great experience, and says he’s proud that he can have an impact on kids throughout the parish.

This year 4-H will be focusing on Hunger and Food Insecurity by partnering with food banks across the parish. It’s a surprising fact to many as leadership board member Hannah Tompson explained, “As teens we found it quite surprising true hunger right here at home.”

