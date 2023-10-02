50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2023.

Nathan Blair Ragan, 21, Atmore, AL: Aggravated battery.

Billy James Rayburn, 43, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); theft under $5,000; burglary (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; parole detainer.

John Fitzgerald Jones, 59, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Corey Briton Reder, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Leevon Leggins III, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $25,000.

Marcus Dwayne Tyler, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Valary Savannah Jordan, 24, Houston, TX: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Jaxter Damon Johnson, 26, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Keelin Torez Washington, 26, Jennings: Burglary.

Luke Hedlesky, 37, Longville: Aggravated assault on a peace officer; resisting a police officer with force; refusal to I.D.

