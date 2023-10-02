Small wildfire contained near West Burton Street

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A small brush fire off West Burton Street in Sulphur is contained as of 5 p.m. today, according to Houston River Fire Chief Dean Lappe.

The fire, which was near Sulphur Mines and began around 2:30 p.m., burned less than an acre.

Though it is contained, two dozers from Forestry will continue to monitor the fire, and they will be out tomorrow to ensure the scene is cleared.

Ward Six Sulphur and Carlyss assisted in the response.

