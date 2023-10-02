50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

Retired Lake Charles Police K-9 Barry laid to rest

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has announced that retired K-9 Barry has been laid to rest at the age of 15.

K-9 Barry served at the Lake Charles Police Department as a dual-purpose K-9. He was hired in March of 2012 and worked alongside Sgt. Michael Treadway until his retirement on Dec. 22, 2018, after more than 70 apprehensions.

Throughout Barry’s career, he was awarded multiple Chief’s Commendations for his exceptional work, was recognized by the National Police Canine Association for the South Central Region Patrol Case of the Quarter in 2015, and assisted multiple agencies with drug seizures, evidence locations, and the apprehension of fleeing suspects.

Following his retirement, Barry spent his days living his dream life with his dedicated and loyal family before passing away at his home surrounded by those who loved him.

The Lake Charles Police Department extends our sincerest condolences to the Treadway family in their time of loss and thanks Barry for his dedicated and faithful service to our community.

