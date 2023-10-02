50/50 Thursdays
Police say 4 struck in Broad Street shooting Friday night

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Four people were struck by gunfire in a shooting on Broad Street Friday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. and around 1:15 a.m., Paige Gorne Ceasar died of her injuries, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel. Two of the victims remain hospitalized and another was treated and released.

When officers with the Lake Charles Police Department arrived at the 2200 block of Broad Street, they found a large crowd gathered in the area of the Y2K Nightclub, Fondel said. Two shooting victims were transported to a hospital by private transportation and the other two by ambulance.

No arrests have been announced.

Fondel asked anyone with additional information to contact lead detectives Sgt. George Miller or Sgt. Chris Johnson by calling (337) 491-1311.

