Philippe hanging on, could strengthen this week but staying in the open Atlantic

By Joseph Enk
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Philippe is trying it best to stay together and struggling against strong northwesterly wind shear. Phillipe is located about 160 miles east of the Leeward Islands, as it slowly drifts towards the northwest.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(KPLC)

Over the next few days, Philippe will begin to pick up speed as it continues with it’s new northwestern track. The track will bring it very close to the northern Leeward islands, though after that it will be steered into the open Atlantic by an upper-level trough. Once there, Philippe could strengthen some but poses no threat to SWLA.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(KPLC)

Off to the north, Rina has now weakened into a remnant low in the central Atlantic. No other areas are currently being watched for development in the basin.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

