Oschner Christus SWLA holds cancer awareness event

By Joel Bruce
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The oncology unit at Ochsner Christus Southwest Louisiana held a Cancer Awareness Month celebration kickoff Monday morning.

Patients in the community and their families were invited to celebrate.

Events included inspirational quotes and artwork. It also featured vendors, skin care experts, and cancer exercise specialists.

“It feels great because I am an employee here at hematology-oncology for Ochsner, but not only that, it helps me also because I am a breast cancer survivor and working here,” nurse Catrece Simien said. “It also helps give me a way of helping others to overcome some of the things that they’re going through as well.

Lifeshare Blood Center was also onsite as they hosted a replenishment blood drive.

