One person arrested following high-speed chase through Sulphur

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - One person has been arrested following a high-speed chase that traveled through the City of Sulphur, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says a state trooper was attempting to stop a vehicle on Carlyss Dr. in Sulphur this morning, Oct. 2, to cite them for reckless driving when the driver refused to stop. Troopers say the driver then accelerated to high speeds as troopers pursued through the city.

The pursuit ended near the Bayou D’Inde Pass area and one person was taken into custody. The identity of the individual and their charges have not yet been released.

