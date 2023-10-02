Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference fined the University of Mississippi for a violation of the league’s ‘access to competition area policy,’ after fans entering the field following the team’s win against LSU on September 30.

According to SEC officials, Ole Miss will be fined $100,000 for a first offense under the league’s revised access to competition area policy that was adopted at the SEC Spring Meetings in 2023.

The release from the Southeastern Conference went on to say:

The policy states that “institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.” Financial penalties are imposed for violations in all sports sponsored by the Conference. Institutional penalties range from $100,000 for a first offense, $250,000 for a second offense and $500,000 for a third and subsequent offenses. For Conference contests, fines are paid to the opposing institution. For non-conference contests, fines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund. The policy was originally adopted by a vote of Conference members in 2004 and financial penalties were increased by action taken by the membership in 2015 and again in 2023.

