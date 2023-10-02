Many in attendance at 6th annual Rosary Around the Lake ceremony

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - United in prayer, many gathered today for the 6th annual Rosary Around the Lake ceremony.

Sounds of prayer and worship spread across the Lake Charles Civic Center Sunday evening. Many members of the catholic faith gathered with their umbrellas and lawn chairs.

Dr. Jennifer Morse, founder of the Ruth Institute said the ceremony is an event of worship and prayer.

“People are coming from all across the diocese to pray for the family and for our country and for our city and it’s a beautiful event,” Morse said.

The Rosary prayer was recited in English, Spanish, and Latin. State Senator Jeremy Stine recited the prayer in French.

Catholic worshipers stood together to recite the prayers, praying the Rosary together.

Donnie Saucie, a member of the Junior Catholic Daughters from Our Lady of Prompt Succor Sulphur explained what the Rosary prayer means to her.

“It shows that’s the most powerful prayer to me and one of the best ways to defeat evil,” Saucie said.

The month of October is the month of the Rosary in the Catholic faith.

Reverend Jeffrey Starkovich said this ceremony is a time for the community to come together.

“It’s a beautiful thing for Catholics to come together in community just to witness our faith together as a community in public because this is just a time of prayer as we share the love of God with everyone that comes out,” Starkovich said.

