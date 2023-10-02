50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Many in attendance at 6th annual Rosary Around the Lake ceremony

By Halle Jefferson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - United in prayer, many gathered today for the 6th annual Rosary Around the Lake ceremony.

Sounds of prayer and worship spread across the Lake Charles Civic Center Sunday evening. Many members of the catholic faith gathered with their umbrellas and lawn chairs.

Dr. Jennifer Morse, founder of the Ruth Institute said the ceremony is an event of worship and prayer.

“People are coming from all across the diocese to pray for the family and for our country and for our city and it’s a beautiful event,” Morse said.

The Rosary prayer was recited in English, Spanish, and Latin. State Senator Jeremy Stine recited the prayer in French.

Catholic worshipers stood together to recite the prayers, praying the Rosary together.

Donnie Saucie, a member of the Junior Catholic Daughters from Our Lady of Prompt Succor Sulphur explained what the Rosary prayer means to her.

“It shows that’s the most powerful prayer to me and one of the best ways to defeat evil,” Saucie said.

The month of October is the month of the Rosary in the Catholic faith.

Reverend Jeffrey Starkovich said this ceremony is a time for the community to come together.

“It’s a beautiful thing for Catholics to come together in community just to witness our faith together as a community in public because this is just a time of prayer as we share the love of God with everyone that comes out,” Starkovich said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash

Latest News

Many in attendance at 6th annual Rosary Around the Lake ceremony
Many in attendance at 6th annual Rosary Around the Lake ceremony
Washington-Marion celebrates homecoming weekend
Washington-Marion celebrates homecoming weekend
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Philippe and Rina both struggling against wind shear and will remain far away
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm start to October though some signs of change are on the horizon