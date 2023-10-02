50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana Fortify Homes program opens today

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting today, Oct. 2, homeowners across Louisiana will be able to apply for the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program to help assist with roof upgrades.

Beginning at noon, the program will open with its first round of 500 grants. These grants will be up to $10,000 for residents to upgrade their roofs to withstand hurricane-force winds. The grants will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are certain requirements to qualify, including having a police with Louisiana Citizens property insurance.

You can find more information and other requirements on the program’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu

Latest News

Tropical Storm Philippe
Philippe hanging on, could strengthen this week but staying in the open Atlantic
Sunny and Breezy conditions on tap for this afternoon, raising the fire risk.
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Dry to start the week, fire risk is elevated for the day
Washington-Marion celebrates homecoming weekend
Washington-Marion celebrates homecoming weekend
Many in attendance at 6th annual Rosary Around the Lake ceremony
Many in attendance at 6th annual Rosary Around the Lake ceremony