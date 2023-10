LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Due to current construction for the new round-a-bout at 171 and Boone Street, a boil advisory has been issued for parts of the city of Leesville.

The advisory is for all water customers located from Walgreens on 171 South and continuing south to Mexico Lindo and West to Lee Hills Cinema Six, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

