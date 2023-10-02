50/50 Thursdays
Gallery by the Lake announces bird photo winners

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Gallery by the Lake has announced the winners of its fifth annual “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” bird photography competition. The winners were announced at the opening reception on Sept. 29 at the Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center in Lake Charles.

This year’s competition received over 220 images from 42 entrants, including many from local nature photographers.

The top 50 images were judged and selected by Dawn Hewitt and Bruce Wunderlich of BWD Magazine.

The winners are:

Best in Show

  • Christopher Forslund, Box Elder, SD -“Entangled”
"Entangled" by Christopher Forslund, Box Elder, SD
"Entangled" by Christopher Forslund, Box Elder, SD(Gallery by the Lake)

Fixed Lens

  • 1st Place - Gary Kratzer, Sulphur, LA, “Mockingbird eating American Beautyberry”
  • 2nd Place - Charlotte Chehotsky, Lake Charles, LA “Dickcissel”
  • 3rd Place - Cynthia Harris, Oak Park, IL, “What’s Up Down There?”
  • Honorable Mention - Charlotte Chehotsky, Lake Charles, LA, “Great Horned Owl”
  • Honorable Mention - Gary Kratzer, Sulphur, LA, “Happy Whooper”

Open Class

  • 1st Place - Jim Johnson, Lecompte, LA, “Verdin”
  • 2nd Place - Rick Erbach, Metairie, LA, “Everlasting Love”
  • 3rd Place - David Cook, Austin, TX, “Spoonbill Splash”
  • Honorable Mention - Ricky Aizen, Thibodeaux, LA, “Reddish Egret”
  • Honorable Mention - Daniel Doga, Lake Charles, LA, “Yellow Warbler”
  • Honorable Mention - Esther Fleming, Baton Rouge, LA, “Orange-crowned Warbler Feeding”
  • Honorable Mention - Paul Malinowski, Littleton, CO, “Upon Reflection”
  • Honorable Mention - Deidra   Reed, Jennings, LA, “Drenched”
  • Honorable Mention - Philip Stelly, Sulphur, LA, “Sunrise Stilt”

All 50 of the exhibition’s images will be on exhibit at the Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center at 1001 Ryan Street in Lake Charles in the second-floor gallery. The photos will be on display through Saturday, Nov. 25.

