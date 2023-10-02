First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Dry to start the week, fire risk is elevated for the day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re kicking off our work week and our month of October off in SWLA with some temperatures that are still above average, but generally dry conditions keeping it comfortable.

Morning lows have been coming to rest in the 60 across the area, and that trend is expected to continue into the early part of the week. Sunny skies are once again on tap for Monday, as a little high pressure is resting over our area. Generally eastern winds will be getting a little breezy in the afternoon, and could see gusts around 15-20 mph. Highs for the day are expected to land in the mid 90′s, which is still above average for October, but will be relatively comfortable and easy to cool off with the dry air.

Sunny and Breezy conditions on tap for this afternoon, raising the fire risk. (KPLC)

However, the combination of Sunny, breezy conditions and dry air means the fire risk will be elevated. A red flag warning is in place for the day, so continue to be very careful with outdoor activities. As a reminder, the state-wide burn ban has been modified, but remains in effect until further notice.

Some humidity will return to the area this week as high pressure relaxes (KPLC)

Fortunately, humidity will be making a slow return this week as the high backs away. By the late week, indications remain for the first stronger cold front of the season to make it down this way, with the timing right now landing around Friday. This may give us some slightly elevated rain chances ahead of the front on Thursday. And if the front ends up with the strength models suggest, that would provide the first real push of cooler weather by the weekend. There is still plenty of time for our rain chances and the amount of cooler air behind it to change, but models remain hopeful that we may finally see weather that resembles fall by next weekend.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics are starting to get quiet as Tropical Storm Philippe struggles with wind shear in the Atlantic and will stay far away from SWLA. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

