50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Humidity increasing for now, first “true” cold front arrives later this week

By Wade Hampton
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The weather has been pretty nice across Southwest Louisiana with low humidity making it feel relatively comfortable. The humidity will slowly increase over the next day or two and that means it will feel more uncomfortable outside.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 60s in most areas overnight into Tuesday morning. The exception would be along the coast where it will be warmer with lows in the 70s. The humidity will begin to increase Tuesday with partly cloudy skies expected through the day along with highs in the low 90s. Rain looks very limited, though the forecast will include a 10% chance in case a shower or two is able to develop. Wednesday will look the same with only higher humidity levels likely.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

An approaching cold front will likely spark a few showers or thunderstorms beginning Thursday and continuing into Friday. Though the chance looks to be very low at 20% both days. Models continue to trend downward with any potential rain. The front should move though sometime Friday or Friday night with noticeably cooler air behind the front.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

This will be our first true cold front of the season with lows reaching the 50s in most areas by Sunday morning and lasting into early next week. Afternoon highs will be cooler too with highs only reaching the low to mid 80s! Clouds may stick around at least through Sunday and that could complicate the temperature forecast a bit. For now the forecast will lean toward less cloud cover.

The nice weather should stick around into early next week with conditions gradually moderating by mid to late next week.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu

Latest News

Tropical Storm Philippe
Philippe hanging on, could strengthen this week but staying in the open Atlantic
Sunny and Breezy conditions on tap for this afternoon, raising the fire risk.
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Dry to start the week, fire risk is elevated for the day
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Wade's Monday Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC 7 News at Noon: Joseph's Midday Forecast