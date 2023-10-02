First Alert Forecast: Humidity increasing for now, first “true” cold front arrives later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The weather has been pretty nice across Southwest Louisiana with low humidity making it feel relatively comfortable. The humidity will slowly increase over the next day or two and that means it will feel more uncomfortable outside.

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 60s in most areas overnight into Tuesday morning. The exception would be along the coast where it will be warmer with lows in the 70s. The humidity will begin to increase Tuesday with partly cloudy skies expected through the day along with highs in the low 90s. Rain looks very limited, though the forecast will include a 10% chance in case a shower or two is able to develop. Wednesday will look the same with only higher humidity levels likely.

An approaching cold front will likely spark a few showers or thunderstorms beginning Thursday and continuing into Friday. Though the chance looks to be very low at 20% both days. Models continue to trend downward with any potential rain. The front should move though sometime Friday or Friday night with noticeably cooler air behind the front.

This will be our first true cold front of the season with lows reaching the 50s in most areas by Sunday morning and lasting into early next week. Afternoon highs will be cooler too with highs only reaching the low to mid 80s! Clouds may stick around at least through Sunday and that could complicate the temperature forecast a bit. For now the forecast will lean toward less cloud cover.

The nice weather should stick around into early next week with conditions gradually moderating by mid to late next week.

