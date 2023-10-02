50/50 Thursdays
Demolition begins on North Beach restrooms

By Halle Jefferson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After being damaged in Hurricane Laura, the North Beach restrooms will soon have a new look.

The demolition of the North Beach restrooms began Monday morning, and mayor Nic Hunter said designing the new restrooms has been a challenge.

“A lot of people may not realize this, but to design restrooms properly for a beach, you have to make sure that you are able to connect with the waste water systems, and that just takes a little more intricacy with engineering and design work,” said Hunter.

The old North Beach restrooms have been around decades, and Hunter said it was time for something new.

“So we had to make a decision, were we going to put a Band-Aid on something that really needed some love and work before the storms, or were we going to go ahead and bite the bullet and take a little bit of FEMA money that we did get for the restrooms, tear these down and rebuild them. And that’s what we chose to do.”

During the building process of the new restrooms, visitors will have temporary options.

“I really want to stress to the public, by no means do we expect these temporary restroom options to be something that’s permanent and something that we are satisfied with,” Mayor Hunter said.

While the design for the new restrooms is still in the works, other changes coming to North Beach include a new pier and parking lot improvement.

Members of the community can expect to see the finished new restrooms sometime next year.

