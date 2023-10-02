City of Lake Charles announces next quarter of Partners in Parks events
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles announced a full slate of Partners in Parks events for the fourth quarter of 2023. Unless otherwise noted, all events are family-friendly, free and open to the public.
The Partners in Parks events are as follows:
- Oct. 7: Art in the Park, hosted in partnership with the Imperial Calcasieu Museum, will take place at Riverside Park, from 10 a.m. - noon.
- Oct. 14: Howl-O-Ween at Bark du Lac Dog Park will take place from 10 a.m. - noon. The event promises “tail-waggin’ fun” for the entire family; be sure to bring your dog dressed and ready for the costume contest.
- Oct. 21: Second Art in the Park event scheduled for October. To be held at Lock Park, from 10 a.m. - noon.
- Oct. 28: Cyphacon’s Sherlock Holmes-themed Downtown Scavenger Hunt, from 10 a.m. - noon at city hall.
- Oct. 31: BOO-tastic Bash offers a safe trick-or-treating expereince, along with fun and games from 5-7 p.m.
- Nov. 4: Pumpkin Chunkin’ Contest on North Beach from 10 a.m. 2 p.m.
- Nov. 11: Art in the Park with a special Veterans Day Ceremony at city hall from 2-4 p.m.
- Nov. 18: Book it to the Park at Goosport Park from 10 a.m. - noon.
- Nov. 26: Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration at the Civic Center from 11 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.
- Dec. 2: Art in the Park at the Lake Charles lakefront, from 10 a.m. - noon
- Dec. 9: Christmas Ornament Workshop at city hall from 10 a.m. - noon
- Dec. 1: Movies with the Mayor, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” from 5-6:30 p.m.
Additional details on Halloween events in the City of Lake Charles will be released by the city later this week.
