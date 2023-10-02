City of Lake Charles announces next quarter of Partners in Parks events

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles announced a full slate of Partners in Parks events for the fourth quarter of 2023. Unless otherwise noted, all events are family-friendly, free and open to the public.

The Partners in Parks events are as follows:

Oct. 7: Art in the Park, hosted in partnership with the Imperial Calcasieu Museum, will take place at Riverside Park, from 10 a.m. - noon.

Oct. 14: Howl-O-Ween at Bark du Lac Dog Park will take place from 10 a.m. - noon. The event promises “tail-waggin’ fun” for the entire family; be sure to bring your dog dressed and ready for the costume contest.

Oct. 21: Second Art in the Park event scheduled for October. To be held at Lock Park, from 10 a.m. - noon.

Oct. 28: Cyphacon’s Sherlock Holmes-themed Downtown Scavenger Hunt, from 10 a.m. - noon at city hall.

Oct. 31: BOO-tastic Bash offers a safe trick-or-treating expereince, along with fun and games from 5-7 p.m.

Nov. 4: Pumpkin Chunkin’ Contest on North Beach from 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

Nov. 11: Art in the Park with a special Veterans Day Ceremony at city hall from 2-4 p.m.

Nov. 18: Book it to the Park at Goosport Park from 10 a.m. - noon.

Nov. 26: Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration at the Civic Center from 11 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Dec. 2: Art in the Park at the Lake Charles lakefront, from 10 a.m. - noon

Dec. 9: Christmas Ornament Workshop at city hall from 10 a.m. - noon

Dec. 1: Movies with the Mayor, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” from 5-6:30 p.m.

City of Lake Charles releases its Partners in Parks Events (City of Lake Charles)

Additional details on Halloween events in the City of Lake Charles will be released by the city later this week.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.