Bishop Noland celebrates 70 years

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Students, faculty and staff at Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School celebrated the school’s 70th anniversary today, and Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter was present to make a proclamation.

“And I’m just here to say that you all made this possible. You all go into this school, kept this school alive and keep the tradition going. So we gave a hand for the school for 70 years, but I want y’all to give yourselves a round of applause,” said Hunter.

The day included 70′s dress-up day, cupcakes, ice cream, a photo booth and door prizes.

Happy birthday, Bishop Noland!

