Beauregard Parish Fair returns for another year
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The theme this year for the 94th annual Beauregard Parish Fair is “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Agriculture,” and the community can come out on Oct. 3-7 to enjoy the festivities.
The fair will be held on 506 West Drive in DeRidder.
The event will include a pageant, a pet show, contests and a parade.
A calendar of events is available HERE, and more information can be found on the fair’s website.
