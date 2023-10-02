50/50 Thursdays
Bayou Classic Road Show rolls into Lake Charles

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Bayou Classic Road Show is returning to Lake Charles for its 50th year.

The road show will include family-friendly activities and giveaways to allow fans of Grambling State University and Southern University to begin celebrating the largest HBCU football classics in the U.S. The event is open to the public and promises an atmosphere of music, games and fun for all the family.

The Bayou Classic Road Show is anchored by a 35-foot RV wrapped to celebrate the centennial year of Bayou Classic, and the event will take place on Friday, Oct. 6, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at the AT&T Store on 2801 Derek Drive in Lake Charles. A presentation by the mayor and political leaders in the area, along with a proclamation presentation and official Bayou Classic football signing will occur at 3 p.m.

The Bayou Classic, ranked as the number one HBCU Classic in the nation, is the iconic gridiron matchup between Southern and Grambling State, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2023, in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

More information is available HERE.

