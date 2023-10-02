Allen Parish libraries accepting entries for two-sentence horror stories

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Allen Parish Libraries announced they have begun taking submissions for their two-sentence horror story contest.

There are three different age categories to judge from: tweens (ages 9-12), teens (13-18) and adults (19+).

Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 20, and voting will take place Oct. 23 through Oct. 27. Allen Parish Libraries will vote on the winner.

The contest rules include:

One entry per person.

Entries must be received by the deadline of Oct. 20.

Stories must be two sentences to qualify.

Submissions that violate privacy, promote illegal activity, or incite violence will be disqualified. The subject must be appropriate for display at the library and only social media.

All entries must be original work.

Entries must be 200 words or less.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.