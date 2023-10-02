50/50 Thursdays
Allen Parish libraries accepting entries for two-sentence horror stories

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Allen Parish Libraries announced they have begun taking submissions for their two-sentence horror story contest.

There are three different age categories to judge from: tweens (ages 9-12), teens (13-18) and adults (19+).

Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 20, and voting will take place Oct. 23 through Oct. 27. Allen Parish Libraries will vote on the winner.

The contest rules include:

  • One entry per person.
  • Entries must be received by the deadline of Oct. 20.
  • Stories must be two sentences to qualify.
  • Submissions that violate privacy, promote illegal activity, or incite violence will be disqualified. The subject must be appropriate for display at the library and only social media.
  • All entries must be original work.
  • Entries must be 200 words or less.

