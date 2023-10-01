Washington-Marion celebrates homecoming weekend

50/50 Thursdays
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This weekend is Washington Marion’s homecoming and the Washington High School class of 1973 celebrated their 50-year class reunion.

Festivities started on Friday with a meet and greet, a 50th-year gala, and commenced this afternoon with a family fun day at the MLK Center.

The theme for this year’s reunion was “Memories of Yesterday, but Cherishing the Present”.

