SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 30, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 30, 2023.

Barry Dewayne Handy, 45, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; interfering with emergency communication.

Robert Bartie, 62, Lake Charles: Flight from an officer; hit and run driving; headlamps on motor vehicles; no motor vehicle insurance; switched license plate.

Travis Demon King, 24, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D..

Tony Alexander Drake, 33, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; general speed law.

Estephen Almaraz, 40, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer.

Robbie Lee Babcock Griffin, 30, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Demarkus Jerdal Wilson, 31, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Duane Khristopher Huntsberry, 25, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Jonathon Phoenix Brown, 26, Ragley: Operating while intoxicated; careless operation; no motor vehicle insurance.

Candy Jane Norris, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Ricardo Jr Moreno, 21, Sulphur: Child endangerment; domestic abuse battery - strangulation.

Ebony Marie Nelson, 40, Sulphur: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Roger Lee Green, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; bicycles - front lamps - rear lamps - side and rear reflectors.

Harry Wayne Huntley, 30, Lake Charles: Three counts of contempt of court; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; negligent carrying of a concealed handgun.

Daylan Devon Prudhomme, 20, Iowa: Illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

David Stanton Yeager, 64, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass; contempt of court.

