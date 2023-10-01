50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Portion of Louisiana Avenue temporarily closing starting tomorrow

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting tomorrow, Oct. 2, part of Louisiana Avenue will be closed to all traffic.

The closure covers the portion of the northbound lane from McCall Street to Contraband Bayou.

Crews will be working on sidewalk repairs next to the avenue’s detention basin.

The closure is expected to last from 8 a.m. tomorrow until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash

Latest News

Portion of Louisiana Avenue temporarily closing starting tomorrow
Portion of Louisiana Avenue temporarily closing starting tomorrow
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm start to October though some signs of change are on the horizon
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 30, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 30, 2023
McNeese hosts preview day for future students
McNeese hosts preview day for future students