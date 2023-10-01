Portion of Louisiana Avenue temporarily closing starting tomorrow

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting tomorrow, Oct. 2, part of Louisiana Avenue will be closed to all traffic.

The closure covers the portion of the northbound lane from McCall Street to Contraband Bayou.

Crews will be working on sidewalk repairs next to the avenue’s detention basin.

The closure is expected to last from 8 a.m. tomorrow until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

