Philippe and Rina both struggling against wind shear and will remain far away

By Max Lagano
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Philippe is trying it best to stay together and struggling against strong northwesterly wind shear. Phillipe is located about 160 miles east of the Leeward Islands, as it slowly drifts towards the northwest.

Over the next few days, Philippe will begin to pick up speed as it continues northwest. The track will bring it very close to the northern Leeward islands, though after that it will be steered into the open Atlantic by an upper-level trough. Once there, Philippe could strengthen some but poses no threat to SWLA.

Rina is struggling even more, now as a tropical depression in the open waters of the central Atlantic. It is heading north and will be absorbed by a separate trough of low-pressure, bringing its’ time as a named system to an end early this week.

Aside from these systems, no other areas are currently being watched for development in the basin.

