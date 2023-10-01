50/50 Thursdays
McNeese students tailgate outside Cowboy Stadium for annual parents weekend

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University’s annual parents and family weekend ended with a tailgate party outside Cowboy Stadium.

Families were invited to campus for some fun surrounding cowboy athletics.

We spoke to one McNeese student who said the atmosphere outside of Cowboy Stadium is everything he could ask for.

“It’s a good family day. A bunch of families are cooking for us and enjoying a lot of food and then here in about a couple of hours, we’re gonna go inside of the stadium. We’re going to watch McNeese hopefully win their first game of the season,” McNeese student Trevor Kimbell said.

Tailgaters then moved inside Cowboy Stadium to watch McNeese football take on Nicholls State. McNeese would lose this game 31-10.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

