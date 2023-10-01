McNeese hosts preview day for future students

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese hosted its preview day for high school students to visit and get a chance to meet with student organizations and other departments on campus.

Potential future cowboys and cowgirls spoke to officials about admissions, majors, scholarships, and student life.

“It’s super important to visit any campus that a student is interested in because it’s hard to kind of wrap your head around something online or in just a video,” McNeese Recruiting Operations Coordinator Madison Owens said. “Actually getting your feet on the ground, speaking with people in person really makes a difference and can make that change and make that decision of like, do I really want to go to this school.”

McNeese holds its preview days three times a year, twice in the fall and once in the spring.

