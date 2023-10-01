50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Matt Gaetz says he will attempt to oust Kevin McCarthy from speakership

Rep. Matt Gaetz made the comments Sunday on CNN's State of the Union. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida wants to unseat Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

His comments come after McCarthy relied on Democrats to pass a continuing resolution Saturday to keep the government up and running.

Gaetz said he plans to start the process this week.

“I do intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week. I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy,” Gaetz said on CNN’s State of the Union.

The move is an escalation in an ongoing standoff between McCarthy and the right flank of his conference, which forced him to go through 15 rounds of votes in January to win the speaker’s gavel.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash

Latest News

Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Evacuated Illinois residents return home after ammonia leak from truck crash that killed 5 people
Rep. Matt Gaetz made the comments Sunday on CNN's State of the Union. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
Matt Gaetz says he will attempt to oust Kevin McCarthy from speakership
FILE - The new term of the high court begins next Monday, Oct. 2.
The Supreme Court’s new term starts Monday. Here’s what you need to know
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
Ukraine aid is dropped from government funding bill. That raises questions about future US support