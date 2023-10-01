LSU falls in nailbiter against Ole Miss

OXFORD, La. (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU falls in a nailbiter over No. 20 Ole Miss 55-49 on Saturday, September 30.

This was a thriller with both teams combining for almost 100 points and over 1,200 yards of offense.

QB Jayden Daniels threw 4 touchdowns for over 400 yards and no interceptions, while also running for over 100 yards with a rushing touchdown.

Final from Oxford pic.twitter.com/TFf2enaHwW — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 1, 2023

LSU will be back on the road taking on the Missouri Tigers in Missouri on Saturday, October 7.

Kick off is scheduled for 11 a.m.

