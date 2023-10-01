Hurricane-damaged home repaired by non-profits

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Three non-profit organizations came together to help a woman who has had damage to her roof since Hurricane Laura.

Ms. Gabrielle said she would get nervous every time rain was forecasted knowing there were leaks in her home that needed to be taken care of. She said she got her roof covered soon after it was damaged in Hurricane Laura, but it eventually began to peel off.

“It’s a big great relief for me, I feel more comfortable inside now knowing I have water coming in and I’m just grateful, it can be solved today,” she said.

Ms. Gabrielle said she can’t afford a brand new roof but three non-profit organizations teamed up to help.

United Way of Southwest Louisiana provided the tarp, while the Jones Creek Search and Rescue team provided wood and nails.

“A friend of mine mentioned that she was getting water inside of her house, so I decided to try and pull this together about a month ago and it hit a few snags but we are out here today doing it,” John Duhon, founder of Jones Creek Search and Rescue team said.

Mike Owens, president of Team 409 Search and Rescue said they just want to help the best they can.

“It always feels good when you help somebody, we’ve helped people on little things, big things, we’ve even held and cried with the people we’ve helped. We are here for the communities, to help the communities when other people can’t help,” Owens said.

Ms. Gabrielle said she is happy and grateful for all the help. She said she hopes to eventually find a long-term solution for her roof but she is glad to give those buckets a rest.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.