FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm start to October though some signs of change are on the horizon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The calendar has flipped into October, though the warm weather continues at least for a few more days. High pressure will remain in control over SWLA Monday and Tuesday, and keep things warm with highs in the 90′s. The low humidity at least will continue to give us fairly cool mornings and comfortable afternoons.

Basically the same weather from the weekend continues on Monday. (KPLC)

Unfortunately, the low humidity levels of course means no rain and a continued risk for fires. Add in some wind gusts around 20 mph Monday afternoon, and that danger only increases. So continue to be very careful with outdoor activities. As a reminder, the state-wide burn ban has been modified, but remains in effect until further notice.

The first stronger cold front could pass through the region around Friday this week. (KPLC)

After that, we’ll see humidity begin to return by Wednesday as the high backs away. By the late week, indications remain for the first stronger cold front of the season to make it down this way, with the timing right now around our Friday. This may give us some slightly elevated rain chances ahead of the front on Thursday. And if the front ends up with the strength models suggest, that would provide the first real push of cooler weather by the weekend. As a word of caution, there is still plenty of time for our rain chances and the amount of cooler air behind it to change. But at minimum, we finally may see weather that resembles fall by next weekend.

A cooling trend is likely to get underway by next weekend. (KPLC)

Otherwise, the tropics are quiet close to home as Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina continue to struggle with wind shear in the Atlantic. Both will stay far away from SWLA. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

