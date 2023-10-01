Cowboys struggle in loss to Nicholls State

50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Football (Courtesy: MGN)
By Devon Distefano
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cowboys returned home after a three-game road trip to play the Nicholls State Colonels in their first conference game of the season and fell 31-10 in a tough conference home opener.

In the first quarter after a muffed punt by the Cowboys, the Colonels found themselves just short of the goal line and capitalized on the Cowboy’s mistake as running back Collin Guggenheim found Neno Lemay for the game’s first touchdown.

Early in the second quarter, the Colonels struck again this time it was quarterback Pat McQuaide who lofted one between two Cowboy defenders to put the Colonels up two scores.

After struggling to put anything together on offense up to this point Glantz orchestrated an impressive 11-play drive that ended in a touchdown pass to Jon McCall.

That burst of offense by the Cowboys would quickly fizzle out, as Glantz threw an interception to Colonel linebacker Quinton Sharkey who brought it back for a pick-six.

In the second half the Cowboys couldn’t get anything else going as turnovers and penalties were a major issue, in fact the Cowboys turned over the ball four times on the game and gave up nearly 100 yards on 11 penalties

The Cowboys struggled in this one losing by 21 points, they hit the road again next week to take on Texas A&M-Commerce in another conference matchup.

