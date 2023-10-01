Astros clinch third straight AL West title

HOUSTON, Tx. (KPLC) - The Houston Astros clinched their third straight AL West title after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-1 Sunday afternoon.

Celebration broke out in Phoenix as Houston celebrated in the locker room as they got their division champion t-shirts with dancing and champagne showers.

The Astros finished up with a regular season record of 90-72 after posting a 106-56 this past season on their way to a 2022 World Series victory. Houston finished off the season winning their last four games of the season including three straight against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It was a race all season long as the Texas Rangers held a lead in the West for most of the beginning portion of the season, but as the Astros roster began to find health again they caught up and then surpassed the Rangers to beat them out on a tie-breaker. A big reason for Houston winning that tiebreaker can be attributed to the last series that they had against the Rangers as they swept Texas in three games on the road in early September. Those wins proved to be a huge difference in the end as both teams tied on the final day of the regular season.

Kyle Tucker led the Astros offensive attack throughout the season as he put together a 112 RBI year, which placed him at the top of the AL, and third in the Majors as a whole.

By winning the division, Houston bypassed the Wildcard round of the postseason and will open up the ALDS at home against the winner of the Minnesota vs. Toronto Wildcard series. The ALDS for the American League is set for October 7.

