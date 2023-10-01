American Press will no longer be delivered by carrier

50/50 Thursdays
By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The American Press announced in Saturday morning’s newspaper that it will no longer be delivered by carriers.

Subscribers will still receive their paper through postal delivery according to the letter from the publisher of the Lake Charles newspaper.

Readers will now receive their newspapers in the afternoon instead of the mornings.

The switch is set to take effect this coming Tuesday, October 3. The decision was made to be more cost-effective for the company.

