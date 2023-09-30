50/50 Thursdays
Two new projects in the works for downtown Lake Charles

By Jade Moreau
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More construction projects are popping up around downtown Lake Charles.

Green space, a place to eat and restoring a historic building are all part of the plan for two new additions to downtown Lake Charles.

“The major goal is to populate downtown,” Rick Richard said.

Rick Richard is president of Empire of the Seed. Part of the origination is to restore and preserve historic buildings, like the Calcasieu Marine Bank and the Cash and Carry Building.

Now, they have plans to restore the former chancery building on Iris Street by transforming it into an event space.

“It’s the old building built for the Knights of Columbus for the Catholic church back in 1926,” Richard said. “It’s a two-story building. It’s very historic, so we plan to restore that, and we’ll call it Iris Hall.”

Though in the early stages, Richard said across the street is where the Bird Cage Café will sit.

“In Paris, they have the Tuileries, the big park in Paris,” Richard said. “They have trees on both sides, and the big walkway, and we want to create that dramatic look in downtown Lake Charles. So that is the major goal of this property development that we are doing.”

In the future, Richard said they might even add apartment space to the property. Construction work can be seen now at the café's location. Richard said they will soon plant trees. No word of a timeline on these projects just yet.

