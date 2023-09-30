50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 29, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Sep. 30, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 29, 2023.

  • Calvin Brown Dejean, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; out-of-state detainer.
  • Walter Lee Boone, 35, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; aggravated assault; first-offense battery of a dating partner; resisting an officer.
  • Janquella Tamesha Bias, 31, Lake Charles: No automobile insurance; contempt of court.
  • Cyle Harrison Burnett, 34; Sulphur: Misdemeanor sexual battery.
  • Troy Dowell Siverand, 58, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession with intent; aggravated battery.
  • Andre Lavon Houston, 44, Lake Charles: 7 counts contempt of court.
  • Christopher Dean, 35, Lake Charles: Hit-and-run driving; first-offense OWI; resisting a police officer with force or violenc; resisting an officer by refusal to ID.
  • Joseph Cuwayde Semien, 30, Iowa: 6 counts contempt of court; simple burglary; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.
  • Bobby Lee Ore, 49, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; disturbing the peace.
  • Harold Isaac Sylvester, 48, Sulphur: first-offense battery of a dating partner.

