SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 29, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 29, 2023.

Calvin Brown Dejean, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; out-of-state detainer.

Walter Lee Boone, 35, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; aggravated assault; first-offense battery of a dating partner; resisting an officer.

Janquella Tamesha Bias, 31, Lake Charles: No automobile insurance; contempt of court.

Cyle Harrison Burnett, 34; Sulphur: Misdemeanor sexual battery.

Troy Dowell Siverand, 58, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession with intent; aggravated battery.

Andre Lavon Houston, 44, Lake Charles: 7 counts contempt of court.

Christopher Dean, 35, Lake Charles: Hit-and-run driving; first-offense OWI; resisting a police officer with force or violenc; resisting an officer by refusal to ID.

Joseph Cuwayde Semien, 30, Iowa: 6 counts contempt of court; simple burglary; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Bobby Lee Ore, 49, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; disturbing the peace.