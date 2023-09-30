Prien Lake Road construction affecting businesses

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The construction project is a joint effort between the city of Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, and the scope of work includes the widening of West Prien Lake Road, a bike path, and sidewalks.

But those growing pains are being felt by some area business owners.

“Nobody can come here, my regular customers don’t want to come to my place because they don’t want to fight with traffic,” convenience store owner Fayaz Khan said.

One phase of the projects aims to be complete next month, while the other is scheduled for a 2025 completion date.

“Business-wise, it’s going to hurt us tremendously if the construction doesn’t finish sooner than they are planning.”

Fayaz Khan said what would normally be a three-minute commute, now takes him 15 to 20 minutes, and he constantly hears the same complaints from his customers with children.

“Parents in this area have to reroute their kids to go to somewhere else to bring their kids to school, especially people who go to Barbe, S.J. Welsh.”

The city said the project remains on track and has not had major setbacks. They are currently working on the Sale Road portion of the project which, weather permitting, should wrap at the end of October.

But some are hoping the work finishes even quicker.

“I humbly request to the city officials and the administration, if they can let the construction crew have an extra force to this project to let everybody be happy in this area.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.