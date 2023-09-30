Gallery Promenade highlights local art throughout Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanity Council of Southwest Louisiana hosted its annual Gallery Promenade, showcasing local art in businesses and galleries throughout Lake Charles.

Central School even opened its doors to the event for the first time since it was renovated from hurricane damage.

“It’s also a way to build community. People get out at the same time, they talk about things, they see things that make them think and inspire them and just to meet their neighbors,” Executive Director Shawna Batchelor said.

The Arts and Humanity Council also hosted a supply drive for Calcasieu Parish schools.

Those who donated were entered into a raffle to win prizes.

