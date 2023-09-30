50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warm and dry air is ahead through the start of the week

By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Warm, dry and not-very humid weather will hang around to end the weekend and into early next week as well.

KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

With SWLA now on the north side of a dissipating front, dry air will continue to return during the day both Sunday and into early next week. This means we can expect a relatively cool morning Sunday with temperatures into the 60′s away from the coast, and warm afternoons with readings in the mid 90′s. The dry air and low humidity of course will keep rain chances at a minimum. So Sunday looks like a good day for any outdoor plans to wrap up the weekend.

Unfortunately, the low humidity levels of course means no rain, but also that the fire danger will remain a problem. Winds will also pick up again Sunday afternoon and will gust over 20 mph at times. When you combine that with the ongoing drought, that will create ripe conditions for fires to either start or spread very quickly if ignited. So be very careful with outdoor activities. As a reminder, the state-wide burn ban has been modified, but remains in effect until further notice.

KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The dry air will remain in place through at least Tuesday as rain chances remain near-zero. We will also see slightly cooler morning lows with many areas reaching the 60s, and this pattern looks likely to persist into early next week.

KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

After that, models insist on the potential for a stronger cold front to move in by late next week. IF that happens, we could be talking about a better chance for rain and some reduced temperatures. But there’s still plenty of room for that to change or leave the forecast entirely. So we’ll keep you updated about how things look as we get closer.

The tropics are quiet close to home, but we are watching the progress of Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina as they battle for dominance in the Atlantic. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

