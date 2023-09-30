Cancer survivors hit the runway in Fashion with Purpose gala

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital hosted its second annual Fashion with Purpose gala tonight to support cancer patients.

A colorful collection of cancer was the theme for this year’s gala. Each table at the event had a tablecloth representing the different cancer ribbon colors.

Ada O’Quain, the development officer for Foundation House at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, said this event will showcase all types of cancers.

“So we have eight models this year to walk on the runway, five are women, three are men. We feel very fortunate that we get to showcase lots of different stories and different types of cancers, so that we can realize in our community, it’s not just one type of cancer, we’re helping everybody,” O’Quain said.

Michelle Alexander is one of this year’s models. She said she was nervous but excited to participate.

“I’ve had it twice, colon cancer, stage 4 this time. I had surgery in June and I just went back for my scans and I’m clear, and it feels good and I celebrate life every day. Every day is a gift,” Alexander said.

Kimberly Ardoin survived breast cancer, and she is also modeling in the fashion show. She said meeting all the other survivors and sharing stories while getting their hair and makeup done has been an amazing experience.

“It’s been really neat to see the ladies that lost all their hair because of chemo talk about their new hair, and I didn’t lose my hair so I have old hair, but some of them have new hair and it’s a really neat experience to hear them talk about the differences in their skin and hair and nails and everything else after going through treatment, and we immediately became sisters today by sharing this experience,” Ardoin said.

The gala is a fundraiser to support the Foundation’s cancer fund to help provide for the needs of cancer patients.

“It just gives hope knowing that people are continuing the research, you know, if it helps me, great, but it’s going to help other people down the line and it’s all about hope. Research gives hope,” Alexander said.

If you weren’t able to attend this year’s gala, you can still support local cancer patients HERE. Select cancer fund when making a donation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.