Avail Hospital closing, new occupants set to move in

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Avail Hosptital opened its doors in December of 2017 with a goal to provide concierge-level medical care for patients in contemporary, state-of-the-art hospital facilities and emergency rooms.

Recently, the hospital announced it would be closing, but CEO Dr. Dharmesh Patel told us there is still hope for the facility.

“Patient-centric, physiciancentric, customer service in mind, so that access to healthcare is to all, but at a service and level of healthcare that is above all,” said Dr. Patel.

Legislative changes in Louisiana Healthcare, the inability to get good in-network contracts with major carriers, and dealing with some closed groups and practices in the area made it challenging for the hospital to remain sustainable.

“Challenges were definitely dealing with the complicated healthcare system in Louisiana itself, the complexities of dealing with the major insurance carriers made it difficult for us to do what we did, becoming in network has taken a long time with certain major insurance carriers,” said Patel.

The hospital is now focused on what is next for the cutting-edge facility.

“Our current focus is on the facilitating the transition of the facility to local physicians and physician groups; we believe that by putting the hospital in the hands of these dedicated professionals, there’s hope for a sustainable and robust healthcare future in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana,” said Patel.

Dr. Patel said because of the high level of care they provided at Avail, it elevated healthcare in general for the community.

“This has been a very heartfelt project for me, having roots in Louisiana with my medical training, I want to see this facility and this place truly to be able to provide for the community and I think the community deserves something like this, I think the community has been waiting for a facility like this,” said Patel.

