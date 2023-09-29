50/50 Thursdays
Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina fighting for dominance out in the Atlantic

By Joseph Enk
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Philippe is trying it best to stay together and struggling against strong westerly wind shear. Phillipe is located about 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands, but it’s future is very uncertain with Rina right behind it. Currently, forecast paths for both systems could cross by next week and one will become the dominant system.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(KPLC)

Phillipe is moving very slowly and will move mostly westward for a few days due to it being so weak and disorganized. This means what is left of it could just barely reach the Lesser Antilles later this week, if it is still a tropical system by then. Due to it’s slow speed and interaction with the system behind it (newly formed Tropical Storm Rina) there is a large amount of uncertainty about Philippe’s path, with enough models expecting the system to survive and make an eventual sharp turn to the north by next week. Regardless Phillipe should eventually be picked up by a trough and poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico or SWLA.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(KPLC)

Speaking of Rina, it developed into a named storm early Thursday. it is located about 1000 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, and 500 miles east of Philippe. It’s track is a little more clear, but still has some uncertainty as it is likely to head west-northwest around the northern periphery of Philippe. That should take Rina into the open Atlantic by next week around the same time Philippe could head north.

Tropical Storm Rina
Tropical Storm Rina(KPLC)

We will be monitoring the fate of both systems as they compete for resources against strong westerly winds, but neither are expected to pose any kind of threat to SWLA.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

