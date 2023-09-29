Trash, dead fish left around lakefront causing frustration

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Civic Center seawall is a spot that attracts locals and visitors for its beautiful views and fishing spots. KPLC was recently contacted by a concerned citizen regarding hundreds of rotting dead bait fish and other trash left all over the popular spot.

The picturesque seawall has long been a favorite destination for anglers seeking to cast their lines into the waters of Lake Charles.

“It’s very peaceful out here, you know, you get to see both the bridges,” said angler Fred Jarmon Jr. “On the weekends it’s a lot of people driving around, walking up and down the seawall, so it’s just a good time to relax if you’ve got some time off.”

However, recently anglers and visitors have been leaving waste everywhere, including discarded bait fish. The situation resulted in an unpleasant smell and is impacting the overall experience for visitors.

“Over on those steps over there, people would catch fish and just kind of like leave them and they’ll just die and dry up right there and it’s just not good, you know, you got to make sure you keep everything clean,” Jarmon Jr. said.

“It’s normally been pretty clean, this morning when we stopped to get bait around the bridge over there, there was a lot of, I guess people were catching bait and they’re catching more than they needed and just throwing it on the ground instead of throwing them back in the water,” said Fred Jarmon Sr.

The City of Lake Charles provides several trash cans on all areas of the waterfront, so there is no excuse to leave trash.

“It’s important that you do it because I mean while you throwing that bait out like that, you can bring up snakes and different other animals that come to eat and just the smell, you know, this is a park, you know, public park for everybody and that smell probably run people off of dead fish laying around everywhere,” said Jarmon Sr.

“People, they’ll bring all the stuff in, but they won’t take the time to at least, take it with you, or around here there are trash cans everywhere, so it’s really just laziness,” said the younger Jarmon. “There’s no reason, you know, why you can’t just throw your own trash away, you brought it here. You know, keep Louisiana clean.”

The City of Lake Charles provided the following statement:

“City of Lake Charles Recreation and Parks crews work diligently to maintain the grounds of all City parks, including the Civic Center grounds, Boardwalk and Seawall. Maintaining a clean, litter-free environment is a task we all must participate in, however. We encourage everyone to enjoy the lakefront views, and fishing from the Boardwalk and Seawall areas, as well as the numerous amenities of all of our parks Citywide, but implore everyone to take a few moments to clean up after themselves in order to allow the next person to enjoy the beauty of our scenic lake and green spaces. Littering is considered a criminal offense by City Code of Ordinance, and fines can be issued to those caught in the act.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.