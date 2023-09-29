50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Transformer catches fire on Houston River Road

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Houston River Fire Department was dispatched for a transformer fire around 7 a.m. on Friday on the 1900 block of Houston River Road.

Transformer catches fire on Houston River Road
Transformer catches fire on Houston River Road(Houston River Fire Department)

Firefighters discovered a power pole with three transformers that had broken off at the ground level and fallen, creating an arch that then caught on fire.

Houston River Fire extinguished the fire after Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. arrived and shut off the power.

The scene was quickly secured, and all power is restored to the area.

Quick action of the community notifying officials and heavy dew kept the fire from spreading farther into the woods. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash

Latest News

Election Day is less than 43 days away, and early voting is even sooner, so it’s important to...
Early voting begins Saturday
Oil and gas seeking candidates who support the industry for fall elections
LOGA responds to Biden’s new plan for offshore oil, gas leasing
Sunny and dry for this afternoon, though some isolated activity is possible close to the coast.
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and drier finishing the week, fire risk increasing
6th Annual Rosary around the Lake happening this Sunday
6th annual “Rosary around the Lake” this Sunday