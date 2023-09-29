CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Houston River Fire Department was dispatched for a transformer fire around 7 a.m. on Friday on the 1900 block of Houston River Road.

Transformer catches fire on Houston River Road (Houston River Fire Department)

Firefighters discovered a power pole with three transformers that had broken off at the ground level and fallen, creating an arch that then caught on fire.

Houston River Fire extinguished the fire after Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. arrived and shut off the power.

The scene was quickly secured, and all power is restored to the area.

Quick action of the community notifying officials and heavy dew kept the fire from spreading farther into the woods. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.