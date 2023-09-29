50/50 Thursdays
SWLA parishes decide not to opt out of burn ban

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Nearly all of the parishes in SWLA have decided not to opt out or modify the statewide burn ban.

This comes after the Louisiana State Fire Marshal said earlier this week in a press release that the statewide burn ban would be modified, going into effect Sept. 29. The modification provides for individual parishes to opt out of the statewide burn ban if they choose.

Officials in the parishes of Jefferson Davis, Calcasieu, Vernon, and Cameron have confirmed they will not be altering the burn ban, and all forms of burning are still banned. Some cited the exceptional levels of drought as a reason for this choice.

We reached out to Allen Parish, but we have yet to receive word if they are modifying the burn ban for their parish.

