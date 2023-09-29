SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 28, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 28, 2023.

Jessie James Siverand Sr., 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; broken tail lamps.

Jessica Marie Siverand, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ronald Wayne Richard Jr., 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; out-of-state detainer; contempt of court.

Brandale Rashon Johnson, 22, Lake Charles: Criminal conspiracy; telephone harassment; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of battery of a dating partner; possession of stolen firearms.

Tanner Shay Cottingin, 30, Kinder: Domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon.

Lance Paul Wagner, 31, Breaux Bridge: Contempt of court; failure to register as a sex offender.

Amy Dee Saunders, 47, Baton Rouge: Theft under $5,000; identity theft of $1,000 or more; bank fraud.

Elijah Levi Webre, 42, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of a place of entry; property damage under $1,000.

Andy Lynn Gibson, 44, Starks: Burglary; attempted theft under $1,000.

Desmond Lee Guillory, 32, Lake Charles: Stopping, standing, or parking in prohibited places; failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Christopher Joseph Jolivette, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; cruelty to juveniles.

Danny Ray Mearse, 39, Starks: Theft under $1,000; forgery (2 charges); theft under $1,000; identity theft; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Isaiah Demarcus Golden, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Skylar Paul Clark, 25, Starks: Violations of protective orders.

Sean Matthew Downs Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); burglary; theft under $1,000.

Shaloa Shante Guillory, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jude David Reed, 41, Jennings: Prescription drugs may not be dispensed or administered without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia.

