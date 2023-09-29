50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 28, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 28, 2023.

Jessie James Siverand Sr., 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; broken tail lamps.

Jessica Marie Siverand, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ronald Wayne Richard Jr., 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; out-of-state detainer; contempt of court.

Brandale Rashon Johnson, 22, Lake Charles: Criminal conspiracy; telephone harassment; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of battery of a dating partner; possession of stolen firearms.

Tanner Shay Cottingin, 30, Kinder: Domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon.

Lance Paul Wagner, 31, Breaux Bridge: Contempt of court; failure to register as a sex offender.

Amy Dee Saunders, 47, Baton Rouge: Theft under $5,000; identity theft of $1,000 or more; bank fraud.

Elijah Levi Webre, 42, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of a place of entry; property damage under $1,000.

Andy Lynn Gibson, 44, Starks: Burglary; attempted theft under $1,000.

Desmond Lee Guillory, 32, Lake Charles: Stopping, standing, or parking in prohibited places; failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Christopher Joseph Jolivette, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; cruelty to juveniles.

Danny Ray Mearse, 39, Starks: Theft under $1,000; forgery (2 charges); theft under $1,000; identity theft; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Isaiah Demarcus Golden, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Skylar Paul Clark, 25, Starks: Violations of protective orders.

Sean Matthew Downs Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); burglary; theft under $1,000.

Shaloa Shante Guillory, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jude David Reed, 41, Jennings: Prescription drugs may not be dispensed or administered without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash

Latest News

Sunny and dry for this afternoon, though some isolated activity is possible close to the coast.
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and drier finishing the week, fire risk increasing
Orleans DA blasts state for not notifying of juvenile escapee in timely manner
Orleans DA blasts state for not notifying of juvenile escapee in timely manner
We’re learning more about what happened the night a Lake Charles woman was killed while walking...
Expert analyzes crash that resulted in death of Lake Charles woman
We’re learning more about what happened the night a Lake Charles woman was killed while walking...
Expert analyzes fatal crash that resulted in the death of a Lake Charles woman