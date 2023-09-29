50/50 Thursdays
Moss Bluff Library gets kids excited for upcoming eclipse

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Young astronomers got a lesson in the stars today at the Moss Bluff Library.

Provided with glowing globes representing celestial bodies, kids from third to fifth grade learned about eclipses and took part in space-themed crafts. McNeese professor Dr. Terri Simpson is working with the library system to teach children about the upcoming partial solar eclipse.

Simpson is a member of the National Science Teaching Association and a NASA ambassador.

“Some of them haven’t even thought about it. They’re not interested in space, and so, you know, space was the final frontier, right? Now it’s like we have all of these telescopes and we have images. It’s brought us closer to Earth, and so I just wanted to share a little bit of knowledge with them and a fun activity so we know that they you know think about the planet we live on and those planets around us,” she said.

Another eclipse program will be held at the Sulphur Library on Thursday, Oct. 5. Participants of the program receive a ticket to pick up a pair of glasses to safely view the solar eclipse.

Simpson is partnering with the Region V STEM Center to work with the Star Lab, which will be used to view the eclipse from the Grove in Sulphur.

