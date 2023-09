LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Logan’s Roadhouse is closed Thursday evening after the electric sign on the front of the building caught fire.

Firefighters said the fire was due to an electrical shortage. Crews laddered the building and tore off the back part of the sign.

As of 7 p.m., the power is off at the restaurant.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.