LeJeune sentenced to 30 years for second-degree rape

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Byron J. LeJeune, 35, of Egan, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2021 rape case, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Kendrick Guidry sentenced LeJeune on Wednesday, Sept. 27, for a case in which LeJeune was accused of beating a victim and then raping her.

Byron J. LeJeune, 35, of Egan (Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office)

LeJeune’s sentences are to be run concurrently and without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. They include:

Second-degree rape - 30 years

Domestic abuse (strangulation) - 5 years

Domestic abuse (Strangulation) - 3 years

Assistant District Attorneys Charles Robinson, Kadence Huber, and Cassie Smith prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

