LeJeune sentenced to 30 years for second-degree rape
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Byron J. LeJeune, 35, of Egan, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2021 rape case, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Judge Kendrick Guidry sentenced LeJeune on Wednesday, Sept. 27, for a case in which LeJeune was accused of beating a victim and then raping her.
LeJeune’s sentences are to be run concurrently and without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. They include:
- Second-degree rape - 30 years
- Domestic abuse (strangulation) - 5 years
- Domestic abuse (Strangulation) - 3 years
Assistant District Attorneys Charles Robinson, Kadence Huber, and Cassie Smith prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
