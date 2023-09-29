50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Government contractor hacked, DHS says

A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal...
FILE - A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal officials disclosed.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a ransomware attack on a government contractor.

Johnson Controls, a major manufacturer of alarm and building automation systems, was hacked last week.

It caused disruptions to information technology systems and knocked some of the company’s subsidiary websites offline.

The company said disruptions to its business are ongoing.

Meanwhile, internal DHS correspondence revealed officials are trying to determine if any sensitive security information was compromised, including any personally identifiable information of DHS officials.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash

Latest News

Parts of the Northeast are expected to get excessive amounts of rainfall.
Intense rain is forecast for Northeast, New York flooding a concern
Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a...
Ringling Bros. returns after 6-year hiatus
First Alert Traffic.
18-wheeler accident on I-10W near Hwy 171 exit causing traffic
Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina fighting for dominance out in the Atlantic
Sunny and dry for this afternoon, though some isolated activity is possible close to the coast.
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and drier finishing the week, fire risk increasing